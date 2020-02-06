The 1975 Share New Throwback Clip For ‘Me & You Together Song’

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 7, 2020

The 1975 have shared a new video with us for ‘Me & You Together Song’ today. It’s a retro, throwback clip filled with all your favourite memories: a pink boombox, Von Dutch T-Shirts, and mixed CDs. Honestly, it kind of looks like a Myspace meet-up.

The clip follows a house party filled with young love, eyes locking across rooms, and make out seshes. Meanwhile The 1975 perform and Matty Healy has the time of his life.

Directed by Bedroom, The 1975 teased the new clip on Instagram over a bunch of posts.

You can watch the clip for ‘Me & You Together Song’ down below.

The 1975 are currently in Australia, touring with Laneway Festival.

The band’s frontman, Matt Healy played a solo show in Sydney on Tuesday night to raise money for bushfire relief.

The 1975’s upcoming album Notes On A Conditional Form was due out Friday, 21st February. The release has been delayed though and is now set for Friday, 24th April.