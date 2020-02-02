The 1975’s Matt Healy Is Playing A Solo Sydney Acoustic Show For Bushfire Relief

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on February 2, 2020

The 1975 have announced details of an acoustic gig in Sydney to raise money for the ongoing bushfire relief effort.

Frontman Matt Healy will kick into in solo mode, headlining an epic bill that also features Ruel, Mansionair, E^ST and Kučka at Sydney’s Metro Theatre this Tuesday, Feb 4th.

The unplugged benefit concert was announced on screens at Laneway’s Sydney leg today:

Image via NME / Karen Gwee

It comes after the band were forced to cancel their set at Laneway Brisbane on Saturday, after Healy was hospitalised with a “serious illness”.

“Guys thank you for all your lovely wishes,” Healy updated fans on Twitter, ahead of the band’s Sydney performance. “I am alive and well shit just got way too vibey I’m still taking it easy but I’ll see you tonight for maybe quite a calm set which could be nice anyway!!”

Laneway continues in Adelaide next Friday.

In the meantime, to keep up to date with all the latest bushfire relief news from the world of music you can head here, or check below for how to donate yourself.

[embedded content]

An Acoustic Bushfire Relief Concert Lineup

Matt Healy

Ruel

Mansionair

E^ST

Kučka

An Acoustic Bushfire Relief Concert

Tuesday, 4th February

The Metro, Sydney

Tickets: Secret Sounds

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.

Donate to Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities here.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.



Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.

Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.

Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.

Donate to WIRES here and the RSPCA Relief here.