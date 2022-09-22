The 2022 “The Glory of the Centennial NTNU, a century of Taiwanese Design History” Exhibition has officially launchedimage-1.jpeg

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 22 September 2022 – “The Glory of the Centennial NTNU, A century of Taiwanese Design History”, a commemorative significance exhibition organized by the department of Design to honor the centennial of National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU). The opening ceremony was held remarkably on September 7th at the Taiwan Design Corner. Relevant documents, historical materials and the progression of art design creation were displayed in the exhibition. In addition to that, Daji Culture contributed numerous valuable Taiwanese historical materials to reveal the design development in the past century.

With the support of Taiwanese entrepreneurs and senior designers, Professor Lin Pan-Sung raised 1 million to establish the “Taiwan Design Research Award” in order to expand and to encourage more design research in Taiwan.

Honorary Professor Lin Pan-Sung from the Department of Design is the official tour-guide for the exhibition, introducing the historical stories of the works and cultural relics. President Wu Cheng-Chih, Dean of the College of Arts Liu Chien-Cheng, Director of the Department of Design Su Wen-Qing, and up to a hundred entrepreneurs and senior designers gathered to witness the important moments in the past century.

In view of the fact that “Taiwanology” is a prominent study in the current academic field, Professor Lin Pan-Sung took the lead in promoting and expanding the research of Taiwan Design, by raising NT$ 1 million to set up “Taiwan Design Research Award”. The main core is to encourage and explore local design resources and the uniqueness of historical development in Taiwan, enhance and to promote long-term research of Taiwan’s design academics.

Professor Lin Pan-Sung proclaim that NTNU has played an important role in the inspiration of modern art and design of education in Taiwan. Since Taihoku High School period, numerous excellent teachers such as Shiotsuki Toho, Mo Ta-Yuan, Lin Yu-Shan, Liao Wei-Lin, Wang Chien-Chu, Su Mao-Sheng, Wang Hsiu-Hsiung and more dedicated themselves in the education of design in NTNU which has influenced countless students over the past century. Truthfully aim that the veins and texture of the design will get clearer while laying a solid foundation for the next century through the Centennial Design Exhibition.

Date and Time: 7 Sept – 29 Sept (Weekdays 2-5pm; Weekends 9-5pm), 9/9-11 and Mondays are not available



Venue: Taiwan Design Corner



Organizer: Department of Design, NTNU

Hashtag: #DepartmentofDesignNTNU