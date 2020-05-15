The 2nd HK Digital Advertising Start-ups X Publishing (Writers) Promotion Support Scheme Inject new impetus into creative industries

HONG KONG, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Organized by the Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing (“HKAIM”), with the support from Create Hong Kong (“CreateHK”) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSAR Government”) as the lead sponsor, the Hong Kong Digital Advertising Start-ups X Publishing (Writers) Promotion Support Scheme (the “Support Scheme”) aims to nurture local digital advertising start-ups by helping them design and implement digital advertising campaigns for the designated books of local new and emerging writers. The Support Scheme comes to its 2nd edition this year with increased subsidy and training for more creative digital advertising campaigns.

HKAIM held a vetting and matching session on 11 February 2020 to select and pair up 11 local digital advertising start-ups with less than 5 years of establishment with 11 units of local new and emerging writers to form 11 project teams. Each project team will tailor-make a digital advertising campaign for its designated book, with a view to bringing more collaboration and development opportunities to both digital advertising and publishing industries, while promoting a reading culture to the general public.

The 1st Support Scheme had successfully connected digital advertising and publishing industries through various unique and creative digital advertising campaigns launched to promote the designated books of the participating new and emerging writers. These digital advertising campaigns that attained approximately 10 million reaches and a viewership of more than 6 million not only successfully promoted the participating new and emerging writers but also their books, thus, promoting reading culture effectively.

The Support Scheme has received critical acclaim in both digital advertising and publishing sectors since its debut last year. The participating digital advertising start-ups mastered more knowledge and skills on digital marketing through professional guidance under the Support Scheme. The publishers of the designated books featured in the Support Scheme also learned how to cooperate with other media, while the writers had more opportunities to experience the power of online publicity and reach out to reader communities.

To nurture more creative talent in both industries, HKAIM organized the Support Scheme again this year for 11 project teams of digital advertising start-ups and emerging writers. Apart from providing subsidy and mentorship by a panel of experts to the participating digital advertising start-ups, the Support Scheme also introduces online training seminars this year for industry experts to share digital advertising strategies and techniques. Through the online trainings, the digital advertising start-ups can learn how to create promotion campaigns that are more befitting for the designated books of the participating new and emerging writers. The writers and their publishers can also strengthen their understanding of digital advertising and how the learned skills can be applied in their businesses.

The digital advertising start-up of each project team will design, produce, and execute a series of digital advertising campaigns for the designated book of its paired writer for about 3 months. In the 2nd edition, the Support Scheme increases the subsidy for each project team to a maximum of HK$200,000 for them to create more creative campaigns. Comprehensive promotion channels, including the official website, social media platforms, a promotion booth at the Hong Kong Book Fair 2020, will also be used to further promote and showcase the 11 digital advertising campaigns produced under the 2nd Support Scheme and the designated books featured in these campaigns.

Besides, HKAIM will hold the Digital Advertising Design (for Publishing) Awards Competition and Presentation Ceremony in July (tentative date) to recognize the outstanding ones in the said 11 digital advertising campaigns. Apart from various prizes to be selected by industry experts, the “My Favorite Digital Advertising (for Publishing) Award” whose winners will be determined by public voting will also be presented at the ceremony. Further details about the public voting will be announced on the project website in due course.

For more details about the Support Scheme, please visit:

The Support Scheme official website: www.digiad.hk

The Support Scheme Facebook: www.facebook.com/AdxPub

Organizer: Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing

Lead Sponsor: Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region