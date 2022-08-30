The 2nd International Property Management and Procurement Expo opens today Showcasing the latest property management technology products and services for property appreciation3-1-.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 August 2022 – The 2nd International Property Management and Procurement Expo (” PropEx” ) opens today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and is held until 1 September. Organised by Comasia Limited, the three-day expo has a robust lineup of exhibitors. 445 booths showcase an array of IoT, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence property management products and services, ranging from comprehensive environment and hygiene solutions, smart security system to solutions for green and energy conservation, building and facilities treatment, etc.

(From Left) Mr. Johnny Ho, Chairman of Chamber of Security Industry, Mr. Davis Wong, President of The Federation of Hong Kong Property Management Industry, Mr. C.S. Lee, Director of Comasia Limited, Hon. Tony Tse Wai-chuen, BBS, JP, Chairperson of Property Management Services Authority (PMSA), Dr. Cheng Kam Wah, Edmond, President of The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies, Mr. Matthew Ng, Chairman of Chartered Institute of Housing Asian Pacific Branch;; and Ms. Ida Chi, Chairperson of Hong Kong Property Innovative Technology and Environmental Protection Association.

Opening ceremony of this year’s PropEx were officiated by Hon. Tony Tse Wai-chuen, BBS, JP, Chairperson of Property Management Services Authority (PMSA) along with Mr. C.S. Lee, Director of Comasia Limited; Dr. Cheng Kam Wah, Edmond, President of The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies; Mr. Davis Wong, President of The Federation of Hong Kong Property Management Industry; Mr. Matthew Ng, Chairman of Chartered Institute of Housing Asian Pacific Branch; Mr. Johnny Ho, Chairman of Chamber of Security Industry; and Ms. Ida Chi, Chairperson of Hong Kong Property Innovative Technology and Environmental Protection Association.

Hon. Tony Tse Wai-chuen, BBS, JP, Chairperson of Property Management Services Authority, addressed, “The theme of the Expo this year is ‘Upgrade Estate Management, Release Real Asset Value”. To many people of Hong Kong, their property is their greatest asset. Many factors affect property value but quality and professional PM services are undoubtedly major factors in maintaining or even enhancing the value of properties. Furthermore, if properties are well-managed, we may all live and work in comfort.”

Mr. C.S. Lee, Director of Comasia Limited, said, “Riding on the monumental success of the inaugural edition of PropEx in November 2021, the second edition sets to once again render property managers and service providers in Hong Kong, Mainland China and across Asia an exceptional platform to access new solutions to enhance their service quality and help make their operation cost-effective, more professional and all-rounded. Property management is also relevant to our living. With the help of technological solutions, the benefits are not limited to enhancing quality of property management, or adding value to the property itself, but also the vast improvement of residents’ quality of life. So we sincerely invite members of owner’s committee, owners’ corporation and fellow property management practitioners to visit this PropEx edition and explore more.”

With the total revenue of property management services in Hong Kong recorded a stable growth from HK$49.7 billion in 2013 to HK$62.7 billion in 2017, and is forecasted to reach HK$81.4 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2017 to 2022. The extension from fundamental security and cleaning to diversified value-added services covering every aspect of household has been driving evolution of modern property management service. To enhance service quality and stay on course, property management industry is actively adopting new technologies such as IT, Cloud Computing, Blockchain Data and Artificial Intelligence to make property management service smarter. The second PropEx edition is set to offer an exhibition, exchange and business matching platform for Hong Kong, its property management industry and related suppliers of supporting facilities and products to seize industry opportunities, promote more sustainable and diversified business development.

This PropEx edition receives full support from five industrial associations, namely The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies, The Federation of Hong Kong Property Management Industry, Chartered Institute of Housing Asian Pacific Branch, Chamber of Security Industry, and Hong Kong Property Innovative Technology and Environmental Protection Association. A series of seminars will also be held during the three-day event, featuring heavyweight speakers to come across the latest property management trends and share their insights in areas like energy conservation and enhancement through application of property management technology for inspiring fellow practitioners to purse excellence. PM Pioneer Property Ceremony by Property Management Services Authority will be held on 31 August. A Guest of Honor for the seminar co-organised by Comasia Limited and The Federation of Hong Kong Property Management Industry in the afternoon of 1 September, Ms. Ho Wing-yin, Winnie JP, Secretary for Housing of The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, will deliver an opening address.

Participants of the second edition of PropEx include prominent names like online electric energy management solutions and services platform Smart Energy Connect, WEC, Abundant Life, 3M, Shun Hing Technology, China Mobile, Guardforce Hong Kong, LBS Hygiene, Milwaukee Tool, YOOV, Pudu Robotics, Makita, Lee Man Swimming Pool Services, Canada Pavilion, Property Management Services Authority, Environmental Protection Department as well as GHM Greater Bay Area Institute of Urban Architecture, all showcasing the applications of IoT, robotics, artificial intelligence and digital transformation solutions in property management.

Details of 2nd PropEx:

Exhibition The 2nd International Property Management and Procurement Expo Date: 30 August – 1 September, 2022 (Tuesday – Thursday) Time: 30 – 31 August: 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. 1 September: 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Venue: Hall 3C – 3E, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre 1 Expo Drive, Wanchai Website: https://www.propexhongkong.com/

Featured Exhibitors

Worldwide Executive Limited (Booth 3E-C2, C4 & C6)

Dedicated to offering the perfect total solution for property management, WEC supplies a full set of integrated services that covers all areas of property management including IT consultation and solutions, energy efficiency and sustainable business solutions, cleaning, engineering, procurement, online shopping and lifestyle services.

FSE Lifestyle Services Limited (Booth 3E-C2, C4 & C6)

FSE competencies are property and facility management services, city essential services, and E&M services.

Shun Hing Technology Company Limited (Booth 3E-B12, B14 & C11, C13)

SHTEC provides Panasonic high-tech office automation and telecommunications equipment, professional audio and video systems, cold chain and age-free products.

OTG OnTheGo Limited (Booth 3C-F2, F4, F6 & 3D-A1, A3, A5)

OTG is dedicated to distributing brands of Unmanned Aircraft Systems, videography, photography and outdoor accessories solutions.

Liricco Technologies Limited (Booth 3D-D16)

Liricco solutions (Smart Lighting, Indoor Positioning and Health Monitoring) enable commercial and industrial companies to enhance their business productivity.

Energy Vergence Limited (Booth 3E-E2, E4 & E6)

Energy Vergence identifies environment as an encompassment that interacts with all living species, including areas and components that are strongly influenced by humans.

Variety Solution Limited (Booth 3C-F21 & F23)

Variety leverages its state-of-the-art technology to innovating superior PropTech solutions for commercial real estate (CRE) industry to create greener, safer and more enjoyable properties.

CardApp Limited (Booth 3D-B2, 3D-B4, 3D-B6, 3D-C1, 3D-C3, 3D-C5)

CardApp is focused on developing and operating Smart Community ECO-System. Its core product Cloud-based Interactive Community (CIC) is an industry-leading, one-stop digital solution for property management.

Hong Kong Ecoglo Ltd (Booth 3D-C17)

Ecoglo leverages the HTC (High Temperature Curing) process to manufacture photoluminescent (PL) exit signs and emergency visibility solutions for integral bonding of photoluminescent layer to rigid aluminum substrate.

Salto Systems Ltd. (Booth 3E-C26, D25 & D27)

SALTO Space is a smart-locking platform and web-based software management system that brings seamless access to every door.

Makita Power Tools (HK) Limited (Booth 3C-D2, 3C-D4, 3C-D6 & 3C-E1, 3C-E3, 3C-E5, 3D-B8, 3D-B10, 3D-C7, 3D-C9)

Makita offers an array of professional power tools and has been a top power tool choice among leading corporations and institutions.

YOOV Internet Technology (HK) Limited (Booth 3C-E2, E4, E6 & F1, F3, F5)

YOOV offers all-round property management solutions to enhance management and administration efficiency.

Pudu Robotics HK Limited (Booth 3E-B2, B4, B6 & C1, C3, C5)

Pudu CC1 Intelligent Commercial Cleaning Robot caters various floor cleaning needs thanks to its 4-in-1 versatile cleaning capabilities.

iCleanic Limited (Booth3D-E2, E4 & 3E-A1, A3)

iCleanic revolutionises clinic-grade Airborne Sanitisation Technology to stop indoor airborne transmission of and eradicate Omicron.

Guardforce Limited (Booth 3D-D21 & D23)

Guardforce auto-sorting bin is a one-stop processing system connected with IoT cloud platform generating data of waste.

Pacific Sense Enterprises Limited (Booth 3E-C32 & C34)

The NOZE smart smoke alarm system offers real-time fire alert and remote smartphone monitoring function.

Hashtag: #PropertyManagement #Procurement #International #Hongkong #Tradeshow #Comasia #PropEx #Exhibitions #MICE #Convention #Proptech