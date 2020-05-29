The 2nd Singapore-China Joint Meeting on COVID-19

Joint Press Statement

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On 28 May 2020, Permanent Secretary Chee Wee Kiong of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore and Vice Minister Luo Zhaohui of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China co-chaired the 2nd China-Singapore Joint Meeting on COVID-19, held via video-conference. The meeting was also attended by the representatives from both sides covering education, trade and industry, customs, immigration, transport and health.

Both sides agreed that the prevention and control of COVID-19 and the economic and social recovery in both countries have entered a new phase. The Chinese side successfully held the sessions of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) and the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which further demonstrated its confidence and resolution in overcoming the difficulties. The Singaporean side will soon relax its circuit breaker measures and gradually resume its economic and social activities. Both sides agreed to further strengthen the cooperation so as to better serve COVID-19 prevention and control and the national development in both countries.

Both sides agreed to, with effective COVID-19 prevention and control measures in place, launch the Fast Lane arrangement in early June 2020 to facilitate essential travel for business and official purposes between the two countries. The arrangement would be first applied between the six Chinese provinces or municipalities directly under the central government (Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang) and Singapore. The arrangement will be gradually expanded to the other Chinese provinces and municipalities. Both sides agreed to explore the increase of air links between the two countries for the Fast Lane.

Both sides attached great significance to securing the connectivity of production and supply chains, and agreed to level up the efficiency of freight linkages and customs clearance, including facilitating the flow of goods such as essential medical supplies and food. Singapore welcomed China to join the Joint Ministerial Statement Affirming Commitment to Ensuring Supply Chain Connectivity amidst the COVID-19 Situation.

Both sides agreed to further advance high-quality cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative, especially by maintaining progress in our three Government-to-Government projects, including maximising the role of the China–Singapore (Chongqing) Connectivity Initiative-New International Land Sea Trade Corridor (CCI-ILSTC) in further strengthening trade connectivity between Western China and Southeast Asia; enhancing financial connectivity and strengthening third-party market cooperation.

Both sides looked forward to the 16th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) Meeting to be hosted by Singapore this year, which is the apex bilateral platform between China and Singapore to further strengthen cooperation, including on public health issues.

Both sides expressed appreciation for the mutual support and assistance rendered over the course of the pandemic, including to the nationals residing in each other’s countries during this period. They agreed to continue providing facilitation and support, as appropriate, to the nationals residing in each other’s country on their medical treatment and stay.

Both sides agreed on the importance of enhancing regional cooperation on COVID-19 prevention and control, and expressed support for the early convening of the Special Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to implement the outcomes of the earlier Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit on COVID-19.

Both sides agreed to support the leading role of the World Health Organisation in the global campaign against COVID-19, and called for concerted and collaborative efforts by all parties, which will put the international community in good stead to manage the impact of the global pandemic.