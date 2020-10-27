The 2nd Xingcomic International Anime Award Contest Kicked Off in Daxing, Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Organized by the Beijing Daxing New Media Industry Base Management Committee and Beijing Xingyikaichen Culture Media Co., Ltd., the opening ceremony for the 2nd Xingcomic International Anime Award Contest was successfully held on October 23, 2020 in the Beijing Daxing District National New Media Industry Base. Industry and district leaders in attendance included Li Xuejie, Executive Vice President of the Animation Education Professional Committee under the China Life Science Association, Zhai Degang, member of the Daxing District Standing Committee and Director of the district’s Publicity Department, and Yang Beibei, Deputy District Head.



Group photo of leaders, with the Head of Daxing District and Executive Vice President of the Animation Education Professional Committee under China Life Science Association in the middle

The “Xingcomic Award” practices the model of “government guidance, park support, enterprise organization, and societal participation”. It seeks to share positive stories about China with the rest of the world through animation. To achieve this goal, the initiative has built a new ecosystem around animation entertainment with integrated industry support featuring collaboration between government, industry, academic and research bodies. All these contribute towards the rapid development and promotion of the animation entertainment industry.

The 2nd “Xingcomic Award” Contest 2020, while previously national, has been reimagined as an international animation contest. Its influence spreads across China, Japan and Korea and even extends to Southeast Asia. There are 13 awards in the contest, covering categories such as cartoon, animation, design and children painting. Among these categories is the special “Chinese Opera Animation Award”, the first Chinese opera animation award in China which aims to encourage the use of animation to carry forward traditional Chinese opera culture. The “Xingcomic Award” seeks to revitalize the animation industry. The contest opened for entries in October 2020 and will stop accepting contributions in May 2021. The awards will be presented in September 2021.

Zhai Degang, member of the Standing Committee of Daxing District and Director of the district’s Publicity Department, said that the newly globalized “Xingcomic Award” contest will certainly accelerate cultural exchange in the international animation industry, enhance skill competition among animation talent, attract attention to more outstanding talent and works, and bring the development of China’s original animation into the spotlight. He noted that, with the official opening of Daxing International Airport, the image of Daxing District as a “new gateway of China” is more distinctive. Daxing is in an unprecedentedly advantageous position for development, and can leverage its vast space, rich resources and prominent location. Daxing will spare no efforts to achieve a new height for the business environment in Beijing, continue reform and innovation, cultivate talent, and promote enterprise development! We welcome friends from all sectors of society to invest in Daxing so that we can share in the growth and accomplish great achievements together!

For more information about the contest, please visit the official website: WWW.XINGCOMICAWARD.COM