The 39th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival is around the corner

HARBIN, China, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Located in the heartland of Northeast Asia, Harbin enjoys superior natural conditions, a special urban history and unique ice and snow culture. It is an international metropolis where different cultures meet and interact. People here live in harmony and learn from each other, and have created a diversified ice and snow culture that is inclusive and harmonious.

The city’s ice and snow culture traces back 60 years ago, and today, the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival is the largest and most extraordinary of its kind in the world.

Main tourist attractions of the festival include the Ice Lantern Art Fair in Zhaolin Park, Ice and Snow World, Sun Island, Yabuli Ski Resort, Ice and Snow Carnival, Sunac Snow Park, Volga Manor and Polar Park, etc.

This winter, Harbin’s ice and snow festival focuses on three chapters, namely “Meet in the Ice City”, “Ice and Snow Songs” and “Charm of Spring Snow“, with the theme of “Celebrating 60 years of ice and snow culture towards a new future”. The festival lasts for almost five months from early December to the middle of April next year and involves eight major parts of more than 100 key activities.

Diversified ice and snow sports are the most popular outdoor activities in winter for Harbin citizens. Widely hailed as the cradle and “signal lights” of China’s winter sports, Harbin is the only city in China that enjoys the reputation of “City of Ice and Snow Sports”. Thanks to its exceptional ice and snow resources and a long history of ice and snow culture, it has contributed numerous outstanding athletes to various winter sports events.

During the 2022 Winter Olympics, Harbin athletes Ren Ziwei, Zhang Yuting, Sui Wenjing and Han Cong won a total of three gold medals for China, and Harbin was therefore granted the commemorative title of “City of Olympic Champions” by the Chinese Olympic Committee. Colorful ice and snow sports events and popular fitness activities have shown the charm of Harbin’s ice and snow culture to the whole world.

After the 2022 Winter Olympics, Harbin works to fulfill China’s commitment to “engage 300 million people in ice and snow activities” and has announced the goal of building an “international city of ice and snow sports events” in its government work report. The city is ready to embrace a brighter future for its ice and snow culture.