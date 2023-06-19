The 5th Diplomats’ Tour to Shaanxi Held Successfully

BEIJING, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from CRIOnline:

From June 5 to June 10, 2023, “In Love with Shaanxi on the Silk Road: The 5th Diplomats’ Tour to Shaanxi” was successfully held.

Over 20 diplomats from 15 countries, including The Republic of Zimbabwe, The Republic of Madagascar, The Republic of Albania, The Kingdom of Morocco, The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and Republic of Peru, visited Yan’an, Xi’an, Xianyang, Baoji and other cities in China. During their visit, the diplomats had the opportunity to thoroughly explore Chinese path to modernization in Shaanxi Province, and experienced the vitality of China’s social and economic development.

This tour featured a diverse range of experiences and covered various fields, including technology, industry, energy, culture and tourism, and people’s livelihood. The exceptional level of organization and execution of this tour received compliments from diplomats, sparking their interest to seek further cooperation with China.

The tour serves as an important exploration in telling stories of Shaanxi’s economic development in the new era and promoting international communication. It also provides a new platform for connecting China with the rest of the world. Although the tour has concluded, the remarkable stories between Shaanxi and the rest of the world continue to unfold.