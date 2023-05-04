The 6th Digital China Summit showcased the latest achievements in China’s digital developmentimage_1.jpeg

FUZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 4 May 2023 – The five-day 6th Digital China Summit and 3rd China International Digital Products Expo came to a close in Fuzhou on April 30. It is reported that the Digital China Summit, which has been held in Fuzhou for six consecutive sessions, serves as a guiding light for China’s digital transformation, keeping in step with the changing times.

During the Summit, a series of forums interpreted major policies and released important reports. “Two Exhibitions and One Competition” focused on showcasing a series of the latest accomplishments in China’s digital development. These featured activities continue to foster collaborative innovation and common development in key industries. According to data, the summit managed to attract 606 digital economy projects, with a total investment of 335.7 billion yuan. Among them, 52 projects were signed, with a total investment of 58.1 billion yuan, and the average investment per project increased by more than 30% compared to the previous session.

During the exhibition at this Summit, over 100 latest achievements and excellent practice cases in 11 aspects of digital infrastructure, digital economy, and digital society were showcased. The Summit also featured a best achievement selection activity, which resulted in three major awards: “Top Ten Hardcore Technologies,” “Ten Best Solutions,” and “Ten Best Digital Inclusion Cases,” selected from 549 achievements submitted by 166 units after undergoing three rounds of strict selection.

As an important part of the Summit, the Digital China Innovation Competition featured nine tracks that drew over 27,000 participants. The competition was held in parallel and aimed to meet the industry’s practical requirements, build a bridge for digital talent development, and showcase innovative accomplishments in China’s digital development from various perspectives.

The Summit consisted of various activities such as an opening ceremony, a main forum, and 20 sub-forum events. Distinguished guests including academicians, experts, and leaders in the digital industry participated in in-depth theoretical, experiential, and practical exchanges. Furthermore, the summit released significant reports including the Digital China Development Report (2022), Report on the Development of China’s Digital Economy (2023), 300 Questions on Digital China System Engineering, Report on the Development and Application of Computing Power – Analysis in the Context of Channel Computing Resources from the East to the West, Evaluation of Internet Education Applications in China: Methodologies, Practices and Prospect, etc.

During this Summit, the organizers also hosted several featured activities, including as the Cloud Ecology Conference, Industrial Internet Ecology Conference, Artificial Intelligence Ecology Conference, and Data Elements and Industrial Ecology Conference, to facilitate deep integration of digital ecology in crucial sectors.



