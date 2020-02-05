The ’90s Instalment Of Spicks And Specks Is Airing This Month

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 6, 2020

Everyone’s fave musical quiz show, Spicks and Specks is returning to our screens again this month. It’s very exciting too because this instalment is the one focussing on the ’90s.

TV Tonight reported the show would be returning at 7:40pm on ABC on Sunday, 23rd February.

It’s the first of three Spicks and Specks specials we’re receiving this year, each focussing on a decade of music: 90s, 00s, and 2010s. And the show’s still sporting the original cast: Adam Hills as host, and Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough captaining their teams.

This upcoming ’90s episode will feature special guests. Tina Arena, Kram, Tom Gleeson, and Anne Edmonds will be appearing alongside Denise Scott, Dave O’Neil, Scott Edgar, and Dave Graney.

Spicks and Specks originally finished up in 2011 but has seen a few successful spin-offs like A Very Specky Christmas and the show’s Best Of… edition.

When the new shows were announced late last year, Adam Hills said, “From the moment Alan, Myf and I were together in a room for last year’s Spicks and Specks Reunion Special, we had each other in fits of laughter. Any time I can spend with those two fools is time well spent, and if it takes four more specials to make that happen – so be it!

“The response to last year’s show was overwhelming, both in the studio when we filmed it, and at home when it went to air. Spicks and Specks has a special place in our hearts, and I’m genuinely excited to make a few more specials for the ABC.”