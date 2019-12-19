The Abbott Family Venture Into Unknown Territory in First Look at A Quiet Place 2
The Abbott family is still fighting to stay alive in the first look at A Quiet Place 2. On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures unveiled a teaser trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 film starring Links”>Emily Blunt and Links”>John Krasinski. In the short clip, Evelyn (Blunt) and her kids, Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe), venture into unknown territory as they try their best to keep quiet and not disrupt the sound-hunting aliens.
Though Krasinski’s character Lee doesn’t make it out alive in the first film, the actor is returning to direct. Watch the first glimpse of what’s to come before the film hits theaters on March 20, 2020.