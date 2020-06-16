The Academy Awards Have Been Postponed To April 2021

For the fourth time in history, the Academy Awards – or the OSCARs – is set to be postponed due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The 93rd Academy Awards, which would celebrate achievement in film throughout 2020, was set to take place at the end of February next year, but has now been pushed back eight weeks to Sunday, 25th April.

In addition, the Academy has also extended the eligibility deadline for a work to be considered for nomination. Usually, eligibility cuts off at the end of December, but now works released before February 28th, 2021 will be considered.

Via the ABC, Academy president David Rubin and Academy chief executive Dawn Hudson said in a press statement, “Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalised for something beyond anyone’s control.”

It will be admittedly hard to tell what the Academy Awards will look like in 2021, considering the entire film industry has essentially been on pause since March with cinemas closed and film production halted.

The 92nd Academy Awards took place earlier this year, where Parasite took out the top prize of ‘Best Picture’.