“The Activities of the first Japanese Social Media Ambassadors in Gyeongsangbuk-do” Completed

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Japanese office for tourism and promotion of Gyeongsangbuk-do made an announcement that the activities of the 1st Japan social media ambassadors have been completed.



The Activities of the first Japanese Social Media Ambassadors in Gyeongsangbuk-do

The ambassadors consisted of 25 Japanese people interested in tourism in Gyeongsangbuk-do. The aim was to promote and spread the charm of beautiful tourist attractions in many parts of Gyeongsangbuk-do in Japan.

The ambassadors have strongly promoted tourism in Gyeongsangbuk-do for 4 months since the September opening ceremony. They participated in a total of six tourism promotion events including two screening events and cloth wrapping events celebrating the holidays as well as in two cooking classes and TV filming sites.

These activities created and spread a total of 174 pieces of content. Their diverse activities can be seen on their Facebook page and Instagram.

After the “the social media ambassadors’ event” held on December 10, the activities of the first ambassador in 2021 gave been completed. The event opened with greetings by Kim Shinyong from the operations director of the Japanese office for tourism and promotion in Gyeongsangbuk-do and the chairman of the Kobe Korea Education and Culture Center.

Since then, in 2021, the results of the ambassadors’ events have been shared and online classes for Korean cloth wrapping celebrating the holidays have also been held. They also promoted Gyeongsangbuk-do through the introduction of TV filming sites. In addition, souvenirs of Gyeongsangbuk-do were presented to the ambassadors and effective ambassadors were selected and awarded to thank for their hard work.

Heo Young-cheol, director of the Japan office for tourism and promotion in Gyeongsangbuk-do, said, “The love and interest of the Japanese people in Gyeongsangbuk-do was impressive. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the ambassadors for their commitment. For tourism marketing in Gyeongsangbuk-do, we will do our best to support the activities of the ambassadors.”

