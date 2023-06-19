THE ACTIV@WORK CHALLENGE IS BACK ONCE AGAIN FOR THE 5TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

An initiative by PERKESO in collaboration with BookDoc to encourage employers to help their employees stay active while collecting rewards.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Local healthcare technology company, BookDoc and Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) have once again teamed up to organise the Activ@Work Challenge 2023. This marks the 5th consecutive year for the programme and of such collaboration between the two parties.

The challenge aims to encourage employers to help their employees to stay active and to emphasize behavioural changes towards healthy lifestyle, especially after the nation went through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership between PERKESO and BookDoc also represents a significant step towards promoting a healthier workforce in Malaysia via a Public-Private Partnership. By providing employees with easy access to health and wellness services, both organisations hope to create a culture of health and wellness that will benefit employees, employers, and the nation as a whole.

BookDoc’s Director, Mr. Reuben Poh said in his statement, “We are honoured to be partnering with PERKESO for the 5th consecutive year to bring this meaningful programme once again to employees all across Malaysia. BookDoc continuously strives to play an essential role in promoting a healthy and active lifestyle and through this partnership, we hope to assist employers in prioritising their employees’ health and wellbeing as we transition to the post-pandemic era. By leveraging our platform and digital solutions, we hope to empower employees to make informed decisions about their health and well-being, and ultimately improve their overall quality of life.”

PERKESO Group Chief Executive Officer, Dato’ Sri Dr. Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said besides protection, PERKESO also prioritises prevention and promotion as they are also the main pillars of social security protection.

“With the alarming rise of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) among employees in Malaysia, we recognise the importance of promoting healthy lifestyles through our Activ@Work programme. By partnering with BookDoc, we are pleased to offer our contributors a unique opportunity to participate in virtual run challenges and gain access to a diverse range of healthcare providers and wellness services, ultimately fostering a healthier and more productive workforce,” he said.

Dato’ Sri Dr. Mohammed Azman added that with up to RM30,000 in prizes to be won, the Activ@Work is an innovative programme that incentivizes employees to prioritise their health and well-being.

The Activ@Work Challenge will leverage BookDoc’s digital platform to help employees stay active via gamifications and virtual challenges. The programme rewards participants and incentivizes them to improve their health and wellbeing through gamification of healthy behaviour via virtual platforms, leaderboards, individual progress tracker and a range of rewards and benefits.

“We have seen tremendous success and growth since the inception of the Activ@Work initiative back in 2019. For last year’s challenge, we had more than 700 participating companies with more than 100,000 employees clocking in steps. This shows the commitment of the participants in cultivating a healthy lifestyle within their workplace and BookDoc is proud to be a part of it. This also further recognises our effort in providing a simple yet effective platform for companies to implement such wellness initiative,” said Mr. Reuben.

Registration for Activ@Work 2023 has opened. The challenge starts 1 July 2023 and will run for 3 months until 30 September 2023. All participating employers, groups and individuals will be competing for a prize pool worth RM30,000 in total. This includes trophies, certificates, health & fitness equipment, media coverage, success story sharing by PERKESO, and many more. Past participants and winners include companies such as Petronas, TNB, IMU, Alliance Bank, PIDM, AKPK, Great Eastern, Top Glove, and Paramount Property.

For more information and registration for the Activ@Work Challenge 2023, please visit activatwork.perkeso.gov.my

About BookDoc

BookDoc, with a presence in 5 countries and 20 cities (Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Thailand), is an online platform that operates across the healthcare continuum connecting patients to healthcare professionals anytime and anywhere while incentivising people to stay active. BookDoc also provides one-stop solution of corporate wellness programmes to create and promote a sustainable culture of health and wellness through innovative solutions for both employees and employers to stay active regularly and improve the overall wellbeing. BookDoc is a multi award-winning company that has won awards from CNBC as one of the World’s Top 100 Startup Companies, ASEAN Summit (Business Awards 2019 and 2020) as the most innovative startup in the region, and by Frost & Sullivan (2015-2020) as one of the most innovative healthcare technology startups in the region. BookDoc is available online at www.bookdoc.com, via the App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery.

About PERKESO

Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) is an agency under the Ministry of Human Resources of Malaysia. Established in 1971, PERKESO provides social security net for employees, the self-employed, domestic workers and housewives under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969, the Employment Insurance System Act 2017, the Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017, and the Housewives’ Social Security Act 2022. PERKESO’s social security protection is based on the concept of joint responsibility through the pooling of resources, sharing of risk and replacement of income.

With a network of 54 offices throughout the country and staff strength of over 4,000 workers, PERKESO provides social protection to about 10 million employees including the self-employed. Besides providing benefits under various social security schemes including employment services, PERKESO also actively implements prevention programmes and healthy lifestyle campaigns, which include the Activ@Work Challenge, organised in cooperation with BookDoc. For more information, visit www.perkeso.gov.my.