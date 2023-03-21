The Amity Affliction Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Australian post-hardcore outfit The Amity Affliction mark two decades as a band this year, but aren’t showing any signs of slowing down. The band have announced a national tour for October, where they’ll be joined on the road by Canadian emo lifers Silverstein, Melbourne’s Earth Caller and Adelaide’s Winnerz Circle.

The five-date tour will kick off Thursday, 19th October at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, before shows in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth. See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale this Friday, 24th March.

The Amity Affliction – ‘I See Dead People’

[embedded content]

The tour announcement comes as the Amity Affliction are gearing up to release their eighth studio album. The follow-up to 2020’s Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them has been previewed with two singles so far: last year’s ‘Show Me Your God’ and ‘I See Dead People’ – featuring a posthumous appearance from late rapper Louie Knuxx. When the band released ‘Show Me Your God’ in November last year, they gave some insight into the themes of the upcoming album.

“The song is the first in a series of explorations and internal meditations on how our past shapes us and interacts with our various mental struggles in the present,” they said in a statement at the time. “Drawing from both personal experience and also the trauma of close friends who have passed away or who have dealt with close loved ones passing away.”

Since Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them, the band have released one EP, late 2021’s three-track Somewhere Beyond the Blue.

The Amity Affliction Not Without My Ghosts 2023 Australian Tour

with Silverstein, Earth Caller and Winnerz Circle

Thursday, 19th October – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, 21st October – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Tuesday, 24th October – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Thursday, 26th October – Forum, Melbourne

Saturday, 28th October – Metro City, Perth

