The Amity Affliction Announce Bushfire Benefit Show

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 7, 2020

The Amity Affliction are the latest Aussie band to announce a benefit show to raise funds to help with the deadly bushfire disaster currently incinerating our nation.

At least two dozen people have died in the horrific summer blazes across NSW, Victoria and South Australia, and Amity have decided to pitch in and help with the relief effort.

“We will be playing a benefit show to help out everyone affected [sic] by the fires,” they tweeted. “It will be in Melbourne on Monday Jan 20. More details to follow soon!”

We’ll update this story when the band announces more info!

Meanwhile, the Gympie metalcore crew are also gearing up to kick off their massive regional All My Friends Are Dead tour with Ocean Grove and Antagonist A.D. this week (ya girl is pumped to be playing a few of those shows on the NSW leg!) and you can catch all those details here.

Meanwhile, The Amity Affliction join a long list of musicians both locally and internationally to raise funds to help out with the deadly bushfire disaster, including The Ghost Inside, P!nk, Tones And I, Kylie Minogue, Peking Duk, The OG Wiggles and loads more.

You can check out more ways you can donate to the bushfire crisis yourself, below.

We will be playing a benefit show to help out everyone effected by the fires. It will be in Melbourne on Monday Jan 20. More details to follow soon! — The Amity Affliction (@amityaffliction) January 5, 2020

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.



Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.

Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.

Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.

Donate to WIRES here and the RSPCA Relief here.

The Amity Affliction Bushfire Benefit Show

Monday, 20th January

TBA, Melbourne