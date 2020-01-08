The Amity Affliction Announce New Album ‘Everyone Loves You…Once You Leave Them’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 9, 2020

Massive news for fans of The Amity Affliction, as they’ve just announced their seventh studio album Everyone Loves You…Once You Leave Them.

This record, the follow up to 2018’s Misery, will feature already released tracks ‘All My Friends Are Dead’ and fresh cut ‘Soak Me In Bleach.’

The album sees the band take a much-welcomed return to heavier music, as they revealed in a statement.

“This album is a result of our re-found love for heavy music,” the statement reads.

“We wanted to make a heavier album to back up our most recent releases to let our fans know that we understand what the majority want to hear from us. We have experimented creatively over the years and are now able to apply what we’ve learnt to what we consider the perfect blend of Amity new and old.”

The band will also be taking the album on a regional tour ahead of its release, kicking off tonight in Dunsborough. Additionally, they’ll also be playing a special bushfire relief concert in Melbourne on Monday, 20th January.

Everyone Loves You…Once You Leave Them is out Friday, 21st February.

Watch the new video for ‘Soak Me In Bleach’ below.