The Amity Affliction Announce New Album ‘Not Without My Ghosts’

The Amity Affliction have revealed the details of the new album we’ve been anticipating since the release of ‘Show Me Your God’ back in November. Titled Not Without My Ghosts, the Gympie post-hardcore band’s eighth studio LP will arrive on Friday, 12th May.

The news arrives alongside the third single from the forthcoming album, ‘It’s Hell Down Here’. Check out the film clip, filmed and edited by Tomise, below.

The Amity Affliction – ‘It’s Hell Down Here’

[embedded content]

Amity frontman Joel Birch describes the latest single as “a letter from myself and [clean vocalist] Ahren… to our friends who have passed on to the other side.”

Like previous singles, ‘Show Me Your God’ and ‘I See Dead People’ (featuring late rapper Louie Knuxx), ‘It’s Hell Down Here’ marks a return to Amity’s heavier roots. The single is representative of the album as a whole in that it deals with some heavier themes.

“Not Without My Ghosts mostly deals with the paradox of not wanting to be alive, and yet needing to stay here, while also mourning the loss of friends and trying to use the music as catharsis,” the band said in a statement.

The Amity Affliction recently announced an Australian headline tour for October, which includes shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth. They’ll be supported by Canadian emo lifers Silverstein, Melbourne’s Earth Caller and Adelaide’s Winnerz Circle.

The Amity Affliction | Credit: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

The Amity Affliction Not Without My Ghosts 2023 Australian Tour

w/Silverstein, Earth Caller and Winnerz Circle

Thursday, 19th October – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 21st October – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 24th October – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 26th October – Forum, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 28th October – Metro City, Perth WA

Tickets on sale Friday, 24th March

Further Reading

The Amity Affliction Announce 2023 Australian Tour

The Amity Affliction Release ‘Show Me Your God’, The First Taste of Their Eighth Album

Watch The Amity Affliction, Peking Duk & Jesswar Cover AC/DC’s ‘TNT’ On The Set

Silverstein’s 5 Tips To Occupy Your Mind, Body And Soul While Flying To Australia