The Amity Affliction Unleash Beastly New Single ‘Catatonia’

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 31, 2020

Homegrown metalcore heroes, The Amity Affliction have shared a brand new single with us today. ‘Catatonia’ is the third single from Amity’s upcoming album Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them.

The new single follows up ‘All My Friends Are Dead’ and ‘Soak Me In Bleach’. These tracks are the heaviest offering we’ve had from the band in a minute. ‘Catatonia’ especially so.

It feels like the perfect balance in sound for both old and new Amity fans. It’s got that classic TAA heaviness, paired with that melodic groove the band found on Misery in 2018.

“We have experimented creatively over the years and are now able to apply what we’ve learnt to what we consider the perfect blend of Amity new and old,” the band said of the new album previously.

On the new track, bassist, Ahren Stringer says, “If you listen carefully, you’ll hear this is a sister track to ‘All My Friends Are Dead’. We wrote it to bookend the album and keep it heavy fuckin’ metal.

“Lyrically, I think it ties the whole theme of the album together and wraps up what Joel [Birch] is trying to get across. Even though everything might seem perfect from the outside, sometimes being broken on the inside can never truly be fixed.”

Everyone Loves You…Once You Leave Them is out Friday, 21st February.

Listen to ‘Catatonia’ below.