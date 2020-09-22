The ARIA Awards Will Still Be Going Ahead This Year, Just Without A Live Audience

The Australian music industry will be swilling their nosé from the comfort of home this year, thanks to the annual ARIA Awards getting a COVID-safe makeover.

The 2020 ceremony will be going ahead without a physical audience, with winners announced live on stage at Sydney’s Star Event Centre on November 25th. But you’ll still be able to watch all the action unfold as it happens thanks to an official broadcast airing live on the Nine Network.

Artist performances will also be streamed globally on YouTube.

ARIA Chief Executive Dan Rosen commented on the one-of-a-kind ARIA ceremony: “It has been a hugely challenging year for everyone around Australia and indeed the world. There is no doubt that our music industry has been impacted, first by the bushfires and then by the COVID-19 crisis, and ARIA has been working hard to ensure we are supporting Australia’s artists in their time of need.

“With this year’s ARIA Awards, we want to celebrate the resilience, strength, and camaraderie that our artists and the music industry have shown throughout 2020, and celebrate the successes of the Australian music industry, both locally and on the global stage,” he continued.

“Australia’s music industry is a passionate and determined community, and we can’t wait to showcase that on this night of nights.”

The 2020 ARIA Awards Season Launch will be presented online in October, with the nominees revealed in a special YouTube Premiere event hosted by former triple j presenter, Brooke Boney.

It comes after ARIA partnered with the NSW Government to create a new music event, Great Southern Nights, which will bring 1,000 COVID-safe gigs to Sydney and regional NSW, featuring performances from homegrown superstars like A.B. Original, Amy Shark, The Presets, Kasey Chambers, Julia Stone, Jack River, WAAX & more.

