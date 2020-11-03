The Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum will be making a grand debut at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre’s Hall 1, on the 5th of November

TAIPEI, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The fourth Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum, Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum, and Aquaculture Taiwan Expo & Forum will be kicking off from 5-7 November 2020 (tomorrow) in Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre’s Hall 1.



The hybrid events will showcase a big variety of products and technologies.



To prevent African Swine Fever and COVID-19, Informa AllSecure health and safety standards will be implemented and biosecurity tunnels will be set up



Gathering prominent industry notables, international forum and seminars will be held at the expo to discuss exciting topics of the year.

This year, hybrid events will be launched, offering both domestic and foreign livestock and agriculture industries new business opportunities with ZERO geographical restrictions. The expo has attracted 283 exhibitors and is expected to draw more than 20,000 visiting professionals. More than 300 business matchmakings will be conducted through this platform.

With the theme of “Restarting New Business Opportunities“, this expo aims to inject new energy into agriculture, livestock, and aquaculture industries. “We aim to open up new business opportunities, and strengthen industrial confidence,” says Sabine Liu, General Manager of Informa Markets in Taiwan. She has also mentioned that the industry’s key stakeholders must “hang-tight“ as “Food is the paramount necessity of the people”, despite the severe epidemic and travel restrictions.

This expo aims to promote sustainable development of agriculture in Taiwan and the Asia-pacific region, with focuses on different areas such as smart agriculture, biogas generation, circular economy, feed technology, animal medicine, biotechnology etc.

The Council of Agriculture has been launching the “Taiwan Agricultural Technology Pavilion” as a co-organiser for four consecutive years. In doing so, revealing several patented technologies that increase agricultural output and productivity, as well as showcasing improved agricultural products from biotechnology research. At the same time, the smart agriculture zone will be introducing trending and functional products in hope to promoting agricultural reform so as to attain “Precision Agriculture” in Asia Pacific region.

Pingtung Agricultural Biotechnology Park has also organised an “Pingtung Agricultural Biotechnology Park Pavilion” displaying Autumn Marching Insect pheromone microtubule baits, biological fertilizers, rapid detection for aquatic pathogens, fish seed selection, as well as more than 38 innovative products and technologies.

In addition, the Netherlands Office (Taipei), the Trade Council of Denmark, Taipei, and Korea Feed Ingredients Association will participate as national pavilions, showcasing Dutch intelligent agricultural systems, preservation technology, automatic irrigation system; the Danish intelligent animal feeding mixing system, and Korea’s top feed technology.

The aquaculture industry is catching up as well, focusing on wisdom, energy-saving, and environmental protection measures to provide solutions, reduce the labor costs, solve climate change, detect and prevent aquatic diseases. During the exhibition, a number of seminars on aquaculture and fishery technology will be launched, focusing on “the development status of fishery and electricity symbiosis”, “precise aquaculture strategy”, and “aquatic animal disease and health”.

Meanwhile, reducing food waste and improving agricultural waste recycling is also an integral aspect of solving the global food crisis. The Asia Pacific Food and Fertilizer Technology Center (FFTC) together with Livestock Research Institute (TLRI), have invited industry notables from Netherlands, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, Thailand, New Zealand, Indonesia, South Korea, and the United Kingdom to join the international forum on “the Practice and Benefits of Circular Agriculture in Waste Reducing and Recycling” during 5 to 6 November.

As the world’s leading B2B exhibition organiser, Informa Markets’ primary responsibility is to ensure the safety of all participants. In addition to setting up bio-safety control channels at the exhibition’s entrance, the organiser will implement Informa’s comprehensive approach. Safety standards (Informa AllSecure) covers the ten priority commitments of “cleanliness and hygiene”, “safe social distancing”, and “protection and measurement” to create a high-standard expo and as well as providing a safe and secure environment for offline exhibitions.

