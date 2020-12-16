The Avalanches Announce 2021 Melbourne Show

The Avalanches have announced a live show at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl in April next year. Obviously, the show is set to be a socially distanced event and has a few different seating options for punters.

Tickets are available in groups of 2, 4 and 6. Then, there’s three categories for the show: private decks, stall tables, and balcony seats.

Organisers stress that you’ll need to plan ahead for the show, as tickets need to be bought in your intended groups to snag the reservation you’re after.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, 21st December at 12pm AEDT from here.

Pre-sale tickets will be available too, you can register for them here.

The Avalanches released We Will Always Love You last Friday, 11th December. It followed up their 2016 album Wildflower.

The four year wait was a relief to fans who’d previously waited 16 years for the duo to back it up.

As well as the Melbourne show news, The Avalanches have announced they’re doing a Spotify listening party and answering fans’ questions. It’s going down this morning at 8am AEDT.

The Avalanches Live at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Tickets on sale 12pm AEDT, Monday, 21st December

Pre-sale begins 12pm AEDT, Friday, 18th December and ends Monday, 21st December at 11am

Friday, 23rd April

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Tickets: Secret Sounds