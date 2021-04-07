The Avalanches Announce ‘Since I Left You’ 20th Anniversary Edition

Last November marked 20 years since sample wizards the Avalanches released their seminal debut album Since I Left You.

Now, the band are celebrating with a deluxe reissue of their breakthrough record, featuring a slew of unreleased tracks, including a remix featuring the late, great MF Doom – who contributes a previously unheard verse to ‘Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life’. Elsewhere on the reissue are remixes from the likes of Black Dice, Stereolab, Leon Vynehall, Sinkane and Carl Craig.

“I remember very clearly a few things. We decided to not have any of our voices on it, which made it last because it’s a kind of transmission; nothing date-stamps it to that time. Also we were careful not to use any trendy software from 1999 or 2000. So it does seem to just float around in time,” says the Avalanches’ Robbie Chater.

“Music lovers get it, and that’s what we ultimately are. It’s almost like an exploration of our relationship with the world and with music and, as music fans, what our place is in the whole process. Looking back, I’m proud of this record as a pure expression of joy and love, heart on its sleeve and is free from irony.”

Listen to a remix of the album’s title track by US producer Prince Paul, and see the full tracklist below. Since I Left You‘s 20th anniversary deluxe reissue arrives Friday, 4th June on vinyl, CD and digital. Pre-orders are available here.

Coinciding with the announcement is the news that the Avalanches will be performing Since I Left You in full with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra on Friday, 30th July as part of new festival Illuminate Adelaide. Head here for more info on that and to purchase tickets.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

The Avalanches Since I Left You 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition tracklist

1. Since I Left You

2. Stay Another Season

3. Radio

4. Two Hearts in 3/4 Time

5. Avalanche Rock

6. Flight Tonight

7. Close to You

8. Diners Only

9. A Different Feeling

10. Electricity

11. Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life

12. Pablo’s Cruise

13. Frontier Psychiatrist

14. Etoh

15. Summer Crane

16. Little Journey

17. Live at Dominoes

18. Extra Kings

19. Since I Left You (Cornelius Remix)

20. Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life (Edan Remix)

21. Frontier Psychiatrist (Mario Caldato Jr’s 85% Remix)

22. Close to You (Sun Araw Remix)

23. Since I Left You (Stereolab Remix)

24. Flight Tonight (Canyons Travel Agent Dub)

25. Radio (Sinkane Remix)

26. Since I Left You (Prince Paul Remix)

27. Electricity (Harvey’ Nightclub Re-Edit)

28. Summer Crane (Black Dice Remix)

29. Extra Kings (Deakin Remix)

30. Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life (MF DOOM Remix)

31. Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life (Dragged By Leon Vynehall)

32. A Different Feeling (Carl Craig’s Paperclip People Remix)

33. Thank You Caroline (Original Avalanches Demo Tape)