The Avalanches Return With New Single ‘We Will Always Love You’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 20, 2020

Australian electronic pioneers The Avalanches have just marked their return with brand new track ‘We Will Always Love You’, featuring Blood Orange aka Dev Hynes – truly a collab for the ages.

This marks the first new Avalanches song we’ve had in a while, with their last major release being their long awaited 2016 comeback album Wildflower. Before that, fans were waiting 16 years for new music, so the mere four year wait for ‘We Will Always Love You’ feels like nothing.

In a statement about the song, which samples Smokey Robinson and The Roches, the group gave some details about their upcoming new album.

“Sometimes we receive a message. Telling us our music has been there; through dark times, loneliness, loss,” the statement reads.

“There are no words to express how moving or profound this connection with you is. Because the music was born out of such moments itself, and so it is felt, by those with open hearts, on the same wavelength it was first created.”

“Our new record is about such journeys, from darkness to light,” the statement continues.

“About life after (all kinds of) death. About the transcendent nature of music itself. Every voice ever played on the radio over the last 100 years now exists in the stars; the transmissions of these singers are forever floating around out there, lost in the cosmos, endlessly travelling.”

The group had been teasing the song for the past few days, with cryptic billboards, a mysterious website and a whole lot of Morse Code.

Listen to ‘We Will Always Love You’ below.