The Avalanches, Thelma Plum & DMA’S To Play This Week’s Episode Of ‘The Sound’

The Avalanches, Thelma Plum, DMA’S and more have been enlisted to appear on the forthcoming third episode of the second season of ABC‘s The Sound.

The Avalanches will be joined by Leon Bridges for a performance of their latest cut, ‘Interstellar Love’. The Avalanches will be performing at Melbourne’s Planetarium, while Bridges from Texas’ Niles City Sound studio.

Plum will be performing Better In Blak single ‘Homecoming Queen’, and DMA’S will be delivering a rendition of The Glow lead single ‘Silver’.

Also performing on the forthcoming episode, airing this Sunday, 15th November, will be Sam Fischer, Middle Kids, Odette and Merci, Mercy.

This episode’s ‘Tribute’ segment is honouring WA icons The Triffids, being covered by Youth Group, Carla Geneve, Clare Bowditch and Jebediah‘s Bob Evans. The ‘From The Vault’ segment from this episode will focus on Silverchair, airing an archival performance from the legendary band.

The Sound is hosted by Jane Gazzo and Bridget Hustwaite, with this week’s special guest being Matt Okine.

The Sound airs at 6pm on Sunday, 15th November on ABC.