The Ballot is Now Open For Meredith Music Festival 2022

The ballot for the 30th Meredith Music Festival is now open. The ballot is best way to secure tickets to the regional Victorian festival, which always sells out. This year’s festival will run from Friday, 9th – Sunday, 11th December, at the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre in Meredith, Victoria.

It’ll be the first event in the Supernatural Amphitheatre since Golden Plains in March 2020. The most recent Meredith Music Festival took place in December 2019.

The ballot is the best way to secure tickets to Meredith

You must be a subscriber in order to enter the ballot. Not everyone gets drawn in the ballot. To subscribe, email the festival at [email protected] or subscribe here. To enter the ballot, click here.

You’ll then receive an email confirming your subscriber details. Click the link in the email and select yes from the drop down menu “Do you wish to enter the Ballot for tickets to The 30th Meredith?” And now you wait.

Meredith was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid. The 2019 MMF lineup included Liam Gallagher, Róisín Murphy, Cate Le Bon, Briggs, Helena Hauff, Amyl and the Sniffers, Julia Jacklin, Viagra Boys, The Egyptian Lover, Christine Anu, DJ Koze and more.

No artists have been announced for Meredith’s 30th birthday.

