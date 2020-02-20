The BASSINTHEGRASS 2020 Lineup Is Here

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 21, 2020

Darwin festie, BASSINTHEGRASS is back for its 18th annual year and it’s set for another rendevous at Mindil Beach. And the lineup? Huge.

It’s featuring some of Australia’s biggest currents acts Violent Soho, SAFIA, and The Jungle Giants. And Soho will have a brand new album to debut at the festival.

Joining them will be Thelma Plum, who tore up the 2019 Hottest 100 with ‘Not Angry Anymore’ at #78, ‘Homecoming Queen’ at #65 and ‘Better In Blak’ at #9. She also became the highest ranking First Nations artist ever in the countdown.

Plum says she’s excited to head back to Darwin for the first time in years, “It’s also the first time I get to play songs off Better in Blak in the Top End, which is super exciting.”

Also joining the BASSINTHEGRASS Lineup are some classic Aussie favourites like Missy Higgins, Peking Duk, and The Rubens.

You can catch the full, first instalment of the lineup below.

Tickets are already on sale and there are more artists to be announced.

BASSINTHEGRASS Festival 2020 Lineup

Boo Seeka

Boy and Bear

CHILLINIT

Hayden James

ILLY

Jack River

JESSB

The Jungle Giants

Missy Higgins

Odette

Peking Duk

The Rubens

Safia

Thelma Plum

Violent Soho

Winston Surfshirt

BASSINTHEGRASS Festival 2020

Tickets on sale now

Saturday, 23rd May

Mindil Beach, Darwin

Tickets: Official Website