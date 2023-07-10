“The Battle Cats” Adds Thai Language Support

KYOTO, Japan, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PONOS Corporation is pleased to announce the addition of Thai localization to their hit tower defense game app “The Battle Cats”, available for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. Starting June 26th, 2023 at 11:00am, players will be able to update to version 12.4.0 of “The Battle Cats” and access new language settings and exciting commemorative events.

Thai Language Settings

In addition to the existing English, French, Italian, German and Spanish language options, Thai-speaking players will now be able to enjoy The Battle Cats in their native language as well. All in-game text including stage titles, character text, dialogue and UI text has been fully translated and localized to make the Battle Cats even more accessible and fun for Thai speakers! Players can select the language of their choice when they first launch the app, or change language settings later by choosing Language at the Settings menu.

Limited Events and Login Rewards Celebrating Thai Localization

For a limited time between July 10 (11:00AM) and July 31 (11:59PM), players can get limited login rewards and enjoy exciting in-game events to commemorate new Thai language features! Campaign events include:

Double Rare Capsule drop rates for Uber Rare and Legend Rare heroes on July 14

Half-off the Cat Food cost of Special Cats

Half-off Energy Cost to challenge Story Mode stages

Progression Pack on sale, helping new players get a head start on their Battle Cats journey

Details on these and even more limited time events available during this campaign can be found in the announcements page of The Battle Cats Cat Base.

ABOUT PONOS CORPORATION

Based in Kyoto, Japan, PONOS Corporation has been producing games since 1990, committed to exceeding the expectations of players of all ages with creative, quirky concepts built upon solid gameplay foundations. PONOS is now focused on mobile app development and publishing, with flagship title “The Battle Cats” having earned over 80 million downloads worldwide.

ABOUT THE BATTLE CATS

Genre: Strategy/Tower Defense

OS Requirements: iOS 11.0, Android OS 5.0

Homepage: https://battlecats.club/en/series/battlecats/

Download for iOS & Android: https://app.adjust.com/8o08kyk

Copyright © PONOS Corp.