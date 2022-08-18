The Best Electronic Releases of the 2020s So Far, According to 44 Ardent

44 Ardent released the seven-track lo-fi house music collection, intothedeep, in early August. Across 22 minutes, the Brisbane producer endeavours to take listeners on a journey. The EP is rooted in 44 Ardent’s feelings about climate change and habitat loss. But rather than despair, he injects these strong emotions into the productions on intothedeep.

Although loosely tagged as “chill” and “atmospheric”, intothedeep fuses a mixed bag of influences from contemporary electronic music. Here, 44 Ardent names his top five electronic releases of the 2020s so far.

44 Ardent’s favourite electronic music of the 2020s

Caribou: Suddenly

Incredible album. Caribou has been a favourite of mine for a long time. This album in particular is so diverse and the production is exceptional. He flies through genres so seamlessly and it’s all very tasteful and unique.

Gorillaz: ‘Cracker Island’ (feat. Thundercat)

Damon Albarn is the king of keeping things fresh and interesting. Plastic Beach and Demon Days are arguably two of the greatest electronic albums of all time. This song feels like a throwback to early Gorillaz, which is very exciting. Thundercat is the perfect person to tag in, too.

Fred again.. x Swedish House Mafia: ‘Turn On The Lights again..’ (feat. Future)

Don’t think I need to say much about this one really. If you haven’t watched the Boiler Room, you probably should.

1tbsp: kanashī

This EP is incredibly smooth and relaxing while still being dancefloor friendly at the same time. Maxwell Byrne is a very smart producer and always makes exciting music. He is a genius when it comes to ear candy, adding really subtle elements throughout his songs that make them a joy to listen to. Highly recommend.

Skin On Skin: Save Me

Skin On Skin is one of the most exciting electronic acts in Australia right now. He has been making incredible music for such a long time – those who have been around for a while will remember the UV boi فوق بنفسجي days. House and techno are exploding right now, and he is right there at the forefront.

