The best local and Asian delights and innovative lifestyle products under one roof at Yummy Food Expo

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Expect the best local and Asian fare under one roof as the 7th edition of Yummy Food Expo returns to Singapore EXPO from 22 – 25 June 2023. From Michelin-Plated Soon Kueh and Ang Ku Kueh to artisanal sourdough crackers and cool yogurt rolls, the four-day extravaganza will feature over 200 exhibitors offering a plethora of delicious treats and exciting promotions.

Homegrown highlights include the newly-introduced Kampong Dry Laksa by Kim Paradise, crescent-shaped Otah Dumplings fried till golden-brown perfection from Savory Origin, succulent salted kampong chicken from Pin Si Kitchen, fragrant and creamy Kuih Jongkong from Lemaq, delectable durian puffs from Four Seasons Durian, as well as hearty traditional rice dumplings from the much beloved Xiang Ye Nonya Dumplings.

Not to be missed are promotions such as $10 deals from Fragrance Bak Kwa, $2 Crab Shark Fin soup by House of Seafood, $18 for five signature braised pork buns from household name Westlake, while famous Bukit Merah stalwarts Poh Cheu Kitchen will also be bringing their Michelin-Plated traditional handmade kuehs to the show.

Making their highly anticipated debut at the fair are Indonesian food-festival favourites Chris Pork with their signature Pork Belly and Sausage rice bowls, affordable premium snack specialists Mdm Ling Bakery bringing their best-selling Kopi Siew Dai cookies and “Super-Pau-Wers”, Singapore-based EATNUF offering healthy and wholesome natural nut & seed butters, as well as winners of the Asia Great Snack Challenge Ardens Bake introducing their delicious Seeded Sourdough Crackers.

New launches coming to Yummy Food Expo include the new premium and nutritious plant-based “Wagyu Minced” by Aftermeats in assorted flavours, Coffee Coconut Milk by Fung SG, crispy spicy and salted-egg cheese snacks from Malaysian brand KK Cheese, as well as new Ice Cream flavours and Korea’s number-one Choco Pie from LOTTE Confectionery at show-exclusive prices.

International foodies will get to enjoy the flavours of Thai and Taiwanese cuisine at the event, with the Thailand pavilion bringing classics such as khanom buang (crispy pancakes), boat noodles and popular grilled pork treats. Consumers can also sample Taiwanese traditional soya sauces, premium brown sugars, scented teas and fruit vinegars to bring the taste of Taiwan to their homes. West coast favourites Ramen Shiba will also be bringing their spicy, black garlic and original flavour Tonkotsus at great prices.

Besides a wide range of tantalising offers on food and beverage products, Yummy Food Expo 2023 will also feature lifestyle offerings for home and living. Gourmands can take home-cooking to the next level with the Vooka Stir-Fryer Pro VK-600 Pro which simulates pan-tossing like a chef. Consumers can get the best deals on Korea’s top-selling water purifier by Happie SG, while Sincero will also be offering up to $600 rebates for customers looking to upgrade to their intelligent induction cookers.

Additionally, there will be over $68,888 worth of prizes up for grabs at the popular spend & win lucky draw. With a minimum spend of $100, consumers can get a chance to win exciting prizes such as tour packages to Taiwan, top-of-the-line water dispensers, chicken essence packages, Pursoft product hampers and tickets to Asia’s largest beer festival, Beerfest Asia.

Yummy Food Expo is an event of Constellar, who organises Singapore’s largest and longest-running food & beverage consumer exhibitions under the Singapore Food Shows umbrella which also include Food & Beverage Fair and World Food Fair.

Taking place at Singapore EXPO Hall 5 from 22 – 25 June 2023 (Thursday to Sunday, 11am to 10pm), admission to Yummy Food Expo 2023 is free. Sign up for the mailing list and receive the latest updates on the best deals here.

