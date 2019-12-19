HomeTopNews Philippines

The Best Queer Love Scenes of the Decade Show LGBTQ+ People at Their Most Tender Moments

The 2010s have been a groundbreaking decade for the representation of underrepresented groups in media. According to GLAAD, 2019 was the best year on record for LGBTQ+ representation, with over 10 percent of TV characters on broadcast networks (and hundreds of others on cable channels and streaming services) identifying as LGBTQ+. With LGBTQ+ rights increasingly under attack every day, these statistics are uplifting, to say the least.

The unprecedented growth of LGBTQ+ representation on TV and in film has allowed for more nuanced storytelling around queer romance and sex, showing the wide variety of ways for LGBTQ+ people to exist in relationships and the uniqueness that each queer relationship has. As we look ahead to an even bigger decade for LGBTQ+ people, we’re taking a look at some of our favorite scenes from movies and TV shows this decade that highlight the different, beautiful ways that queer people love and live.

