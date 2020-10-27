The Beths Announce 2021 Australian Tour

Please remain calm but AN INTERNATIONAL ARTIST HAS JUST ANNOUNCED AN AUSTRALIAN TOUR.

Said artist is New Zealand indie pop band The Beths, who are coming our way in 2021 to play a trio of rescheduled headline dates that have been on ice since COVID wiped out 2020’s entire touring itinerary.

The shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane next June will mark fans’ first opportunity to hear songs off the quartet’s critically acclaimed sophomore album, Jump Rope Gazers performed live.

Catch all the deets below!

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

The Beths 2021 Australian Tour Dates

Tickets on Pre-sale Friday, October 30 (from 10am local time)

Tickets On-sale Monday, November 2 (from 10am local time)

Thursday, 3rd June 2021

The Zoo, Brisbane

Tickets: Secret Sounds

Friday, 4th June 2021

The Corner, Melbourne

Tickets: Secret Sounds

Saturday, 5th June

Factory Theatre, Sydney (All Ages)

Tickets: Secret Sounds