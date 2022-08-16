The Beths Share Latest Taste Of New Album With ‘Knee Deep’

New Zealand outfit The Beths have given fans another taste of their new album, sharing their latest single, ‘Knee Deep’. The new track follows on from recent tracks ‘Silence Is Golden’ and ‘Expert In A Dying Field’, with the latter serving as the title track of the record, which is due to arrive on 16th September.

Maintaining the same pop-influenced indie-rock sound the group have managed to perfect over their eight-year career, ‘Knee Deep’ is a boisterous cut that sees lead songwriter and vocalist Elizabeth Stokes melodically discussing the metaphor of getting cold feet. “I’m the kind of person who wants to go swimming, but takes like ten minutes to get all the way into the cold water, slowly and painfully,” Stokes explained.

The Beths – ‘Knee Deep’

[embedded content]

“I hate this about myself, and am kind of envious of people who can just jump straight in the deep end,” she added. “In a shocking twist, this is also a metaphor?! For how I wish I was the kind of person who was brave and decisive instead of cautious and scared.”

The release of ‘Knee Deep’ also comes accompanied with a video directed by Callum Devlin and Annabel Kean which mixes performance footage with clips of the group bungee jumping, adding some visual context in regards to the idea of jumping “straight in the deep end”.

The Beths will release their new album on 16th September, with an Australian tour scheduled to begin the day prior in Melbourne.

The Beths – Australian Tour 2022

Thursday, 15th September – 170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 16th September – Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 17th September – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, 20th September – The Gov , Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, 21st September – Magnet House, Perth, WA

Tickets on sale now.

