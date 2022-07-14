The Beths Share New Single, ‘Expert In A Dying Field’

The Beths have unleashed a new single, sharing the title track of their forthcoming album, Expert In A Dying Field. The new track comes one month after the record’s announcement, accompanied by lead single, ‘Silence Is Golden’.

With their new album scheduled for 16th September, The Beths explained in recently that they began working on their new album in the New Zealand recording studio of guitarist Jonathan Pearce, only for progress to be halted due to a months-long lockdown throughout the country. As a result, the group quickly pivoted, working on the record remotely, before reconvening while on the road, and ultimately finalising the recording during three days spent in a Los Angeles recording studio.

The Beths – ‘Expert In A Dying Field’

[embedded content]

Sharing their record’s title track as their latest single, the song sees The Beths embracing a new sense of earnestness and vulnerability. As per an accompanying press release, lead songwriter and vocalist Elizabeth Stokes explains that the single introduces the listener to the overarching theme of the record.

“In the course of knowing a person you accumulate so much information: their favourite movies, how they take their tea, how to make them laugh, how that makes you feel,” she explains. “And when relationships between people change, or end, all that knowledge doesn’t just disappear.”

The Beths will release their new album on 16th September, with an Australian tour scheduled to begin the day prior in Melbourne.

The Beths – Australian Tour 2022

Thursday, 15th September – 170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 16th September – Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 17th September – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, 20th September – The Gov , Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, 21st September – Magnet House, Perth, WA

Tickets on sale now.

