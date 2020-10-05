The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF): Wife of Sharjah Ruler announces USD 1.2 million grant to equip two operating theatres in Peshawar Cancer Hospital

SHARJAH, UAE, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Following the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, UAE, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), and Founder and Royal Patron of the Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP), the Ameera Fund, a global fund run collaboratively by FOCP and TBHF, has announced the allocation of US 1.2 million for the procurement of state-of-the-art medical equipment to facilitate the commencement of surgical oncology services at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Around 2,500 cancer patients will benefit from access to a wide range of high-quality surgical treatment options at two fully equipped operating rooms fitted out with financial assistance from the Ameera Fund. The contribution aims to support the leading humanitarian efforts of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital & Research Center in Peshawar by helping to enhance the facility’s overall capacity to offer specialised care to more patients, especially in the surgical field, and furthers the hospital’s goal of offering financial support to 75 percent of its patients.

The collaboration follows Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher’s visit to Pakistan in February this year when she met with several humanitarian organizations including the SKMCH&RC in Lahore accompanied by Her Excellency Sawsan Jafar, Chairperson of FOCP’s Board of Directors and Maryam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF.

Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), on behalf of the hospital management, expressed gratitude for the contribution by the Ameera Fund. He pointed out that the donation would take the centre a step forward towards its goal of alleviating the suffering of cancer patients and fulfilling their healthcare needs.

“Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Peshawar represents a window of hope to tens of thousands of cancer patients in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and across other parts of Pakistan, particularly low-income patients who cannot afford to pay for the treatment. We consider every contribution, no matter how big or small, as a step forward to fostering the vision on which the hospital was established, while offering hope to our patients,” he added.



Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, during her visit to the SKMCH&RC in Lahore.

