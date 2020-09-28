The BIGSOUND 2020 Conference Program Is Here

BIGSOUND has gone ahead and unveiled its conference program ahead of next month’s virtual event. The music conference has also revealed its BIGSOUND50, a hand-selected group of up and coming Aussie artists.

“When it became obvious that we wouldn’t be able to do anything physical this year, we came up with a whole new way of showcasing our BIGSOUND artists in 2020,” said co-programmer Dom Miller.

“The BIGSOUND50 are the 50 artists BIGSOUND believes the world should be paying attention to in 2020 and beyond.”

While Co-programmer Ruby-Jean McCabe says it was an absolutely huge job, “We have managed to pick a group of talented and inspiring artists that we know will all become household names.”

This year’s event features a range of First Nations artists and speakers too, which the event’s Alethea Beetson says is a result of the prevalent First Nations voices in the event.

“From The BIGSOUND50 to the conference conversations, First Nations voices are prevalent across the entire event as we hold valued perspectives on re-futuring the music industry,” she said.

“Working alongside the festival programmers to curate The BIGSOUND50 list has led to an even stronger representation of Indigenous artists than ever before at BIGSOUND. This is supported by a First Nations program and a number of decolonial conversations within the wider conference schedule offering solutions to the issues faced by the music industry in 2020.”

Some of the topics to be covered at the virtual event include: “United Nations of The Music Industry Sh*tshow”, “Pay The Rent”, “Beyond the Bla(c)k Tile”, and “Cultural Resurgence.”

As well as that, Support Act will be offering pathways for mental health issues.

And speakers will discuss the future of the music industry following the COVID-19 pandemic at events like “The Future of Event Streaming.”

You can catch the event details and the full BIGSOUND50 below and catch the conference program deets here.

BIGSOUND50 List

Adam Newling

Aodhan

ASHWARYA

Bad/Love

Beans

Beddy Rays

BIRDZ

Boox Kid

Bow and Arrow

CLOE TERARE

colourblind

Dallas Woods

Death By Denim

Debbies

DOBBY

Eastbound Buzz

Harper Bloom

Hauskey

Hayley Marsten

J-MILLA

Jaguar Jonze

Jerome Farah

Jess Day

JK-47

Jordan Dennis

Kee’ahn

KYE

L-FRESH The LION

Lydia Fairhall and The She Oaks

Matalja

Memphis LK

Middle Name Dance Band

Ms. Thandi

Nerve Damage

No Money Enterprise

Noah Dillon

Oetha

Order Sixty6

River Boy

Shannen James

SOPHIYA

Southeast Desert Metal

Squid Nebula

Sycco

The Dreggs

The Merindas

The Yorke Band

We Set Signals

Yawdoesitall

Yirgjhilya

BIGSOUND 2020 Virtual Event Dates

Wednesday, 21st October — Thursday, 22nd October

Fortitude Valley, Brisbane

Tickets: Official BIGSOUND website