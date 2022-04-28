The Black Keys Release New Single From Upcoming ‘Dropout Boogie’ Album

The Black Keys have shared the second single from their forthcoming eleventh album, Dropout Boogie. Stream ‘It Ain’t Over’ below ahead of the album’s release on Friday, 13th May.

Dropout Boogie was announced in March, with the duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney unveiling the album’s lead single, ‘Wild Child‘. Like ‘Wild Child’, ‘It Ain’t Over’ was co-written by Reigning Sound’s Greg Cartwright. Cartwright has led Reigning Sound since the band’s formation in Memphis, Tennessee, in the early 2000s. Prior to Reigning Sound, he was a co-founding member of garage punk trio, Oblivians, and the similarly unkempt Compulsive Gamblers.

Dropout Boogie will feature additional guest appearances from ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons and Kings of Leon producer, Angelo Petraglia, the latter of whom also co-wrote ‘Wild Child’.

Dropout Boogie is The Black Keys’ third LP in the space of three years. The band’s tenth album, Delta Kream, came out in May 2021. Delta Kream consists of cover versions of hill country blues songs, including those originally recorded by John Lee Hooker, R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough.

The band’s previous record of original material, 2019’s Let’s Rock, debuted in the top five of the Australian, UK and US album charts. Dropout Boogie is due to land on the 20th anniversary of The Black Keys’ debut album, 2002’s The Big Come Up.

[embedded content]