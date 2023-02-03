The British Ambassador welcomes the launch of Malvern College Tokyo at British Embassy.Photo 5-Ms Jacqueline So, Co-founder and Chief Executive of Malvern College International, Asia Pacific.jpg

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 3 February 2023 – Malvern College celebrated the launch of its seventh overseas school, Malvern College Tokyo, at the British Ambassador’s Residence yesterday. A cocktail reception was co-hosted by Her Excellency Julia Longbottom CMG, British Ambassador to Japan, and Ms Jacqueline So, Co-founder and Chief Executive of Malvern College International, Asia Pacific. Mr Robin Black, Chairman of Malvern College, Mr Keith Metcalfe, Headmaster of Malvern College, Mr Allan Walker, Director of International Schools, Malvern College, Dr Robin Lister, Regional Executive Advisor, Malvern College International, Asia Pacific and Mr. Mike Spencer, Founding Headmaster of Malvern College Tokyo were also present at the event. Senior leaders from the government, universities, international schools, corporates, and the wider community witnessed the ceremony and shared their excitement at the opening of what will be the first British-branded all-through IB school in Tokyo.

The school, located in the Tama district, a 40-minute commute from central Tokyo, is scheduled to open in September 2023. A significant part of the campus was originally designed by the renowned architect, Kisho Kurokawa and the new school is extensively equipped with a gymnastic stadium, a sports hall, library, dining hall, and multi-purpose sport facilities.

In his welcome speech, Mr. Mike Spencer, the Founding Headmaster of the school, shared his gratitude at being supported by such a talented team of people who are all working tirelessly to ensure that the new campus will be ready to welcome its first pupils this September.

Ms Julia Longbottom gave a congratulatory speech in which she acknowledged that “the friendship generation with the experience and understanding to fully realise the potential of the bilateral relationship. She spoke about the reforms in the education system to nurture creativity and innovation and acknowledged the way in which schools like Malvern College Tokyo will be able to draw on the strengths of two education systems and two cultures as they invest in young people.

In his speech, Mr. Keith Metcalfe, Headmaster of Malvern College, explained that “the establishment of this exciting new school in Japan is a natural extension of Malvern’s long-established commitment to developing an international mindset amongst our students and to educating pupils from diverse backgrounds across the globe. Whilst every Malvern school has its own unique characteristics, all our schools share the same fundamental values. Our common purpose centers around three core areas; exceptional academics, through a varied and challenging curriculum; an intentional focus on an holistic education; and people-focused pastoral care, providing a home from home. These pillars shape all that we do, and they ensure that we maintain the highest standards in all areas of our curriculum.

Ms. Jacqueline So, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of Malvern College International, Asia Pacific concluded, “Malvern College Tokyo will further extend the education offering in the region and will place a particular focus on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, sustainability, and the promotion of social and emotional wellbeing, aspects we believe are vital to equip our pupils for future success. I am proud of the dynamic network and strong links that exist within the Malvern Family of Schools. As our parent school, Malvern College UK is closely involved in setting standards and providing governance and oversight across the group. The Malvern College Family is recognised throughout the world for delivering a high-quality education, which is a testament to the calibre of the teachers we employ. That reputation has seen us receive over 1000 applications for our teaching vacancies here in Japan and therefore, I have no doubt that we will build an outstanding team of teachers at MCT who will continue our tradition of excellence.”

The ceremony concluded with all guests raising a toast and extending their blessings to Malvern College Tokyo wishing them success in making the very best contribution to the nurturing of a uniquely global mindset for its pupils.

