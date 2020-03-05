The Bronx Join Download Festival 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 6, 2020
LA punk rockers and Aussie festival frequenters, The Bronx have today been announced as a late addition to the Download Festival lineup.
Yup, they’ll be joining the likes of My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World, and In Hearts Wake on the lineup.
The news comes after Italian metal band, Lacuna Coil pulled out of the festival on Tuesday. The band cancelled their South East Asia tour due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
The Bronx have taken their spot on the lineup, and Download Festival in Sydney and Melbourne will be their only Australian shows.
Download Festival has also had to move their Sydney stint to a different venue. The Sydney leg has been moved to Parramatta Park.
Catch the full lineup below.
Download Festival 2020 Full Lineup
The Bronx (Only Aus Shows)
Joining…
My Chemical Romance (Only Aus Shows)
Deftones
Jimmy Eat World
Clutch (Only Aus Shows)
Ministry
In Flames
Testament
Alestorm (Only Aus Shows)
Carcass
Hands Like Houses
In Hearts Wake
The HU
Baroness
Ne Obliviscaris
Bodyjar
New Years Day
Clowns
Venom Prison
SKYND
Thornhill
Disentomb
Stand Atlantic
Plini
RedHook
Dregg
Dead Letter Circus
Hellions
Orpheus Omega
Download Festival 2020
Tickets on sale now
Friday, 20th March
Showgrounds, Melbourne
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, 21st March
Parramatta Park, Sydney
Tickets: Moshtix