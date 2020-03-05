The Bronx Join Download Festival 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 6, 2020

LA punk rockers and Aussie festival frequenters, The Bronx have today been announced as a late addition to the Download Festival lineup.

Yup, they’ll be joining the likes of My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World, and In Hearts Wake on the lineup.

The news comes after Italian metal band, Lacuna Coil pulled out of the festival on Tuesday. The band cancelled their South East Asia tour due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Bronx have taken their spot on the lineup, and Download Festival in Sydney and Melbourne will be their only Australian shows.

Download Festival has also had to move their Sydney stint to a different venue. The Sydney leg has been moved to Parramatta Park.

You can find set times here.

Catch the full lineup below.

[embedded content]

Download Festival 2020 Full Lineup

The Bronx (Only Aus Shows)

Joining…

My Chemical Romance (Only Aus Shows)

Deftones

Jimmy Eat World

Clutch (Only Aus Shows)

Ministry

In Flames

Testament

Alestorm (Only Aus Shows)

Carcass

Hands Like Houses

In Hearts Wake

The HU

Baroness

Ne Obliviscaris

Bodyjar

New Years Day

Clowns

Venom Prison

SKYND

Thornhill

Disentomb

Stand Atlantic

Plini

RedHook

Dregg

Dead Letter Circus

Hellions

Orpheus Omega

Download Festival 2020

Tickets on sale now

Friday, 20th March

Showgrounds, Melbourne

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 21st March

Parramatta Park, Sydney

Tickets: Moshtix