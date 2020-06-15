The Buoys Announce New EP ‘All This Talking Gets Us No Where’

Sydney punk act The Buoys has announced details of their forthcoming EP today (16th June), titled All This Talking Gets Us No Where.

In addition to the EP announce, the band have also released their new single ‘Linda’. This follows their single ‘WAH’ which dropped earlier this year.

“‘Linda’ is for anyone who’s had a shit boss,” the band explained of the single in a press statement.

“After being talked/yelled at, and begrudgingly working somewhere just so I could afford rent, I wrote Linda and quit.”

Both ‘Linda’ and ‘WAH’ are set to feature on All This Talking Gets Us No Where, which will also feature four other tracks. The EP will be out Friday, 10th July.

Listen to ‘Linda’ below.

