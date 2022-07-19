The Buoys Reveal New Single, ‘Red Flags’ Ahead Of Splendour Debut

The Buoys have released a new single, just ahead of their appearance at this year’s Splendour In The Grass festival. ‘Red Flags’ is the first release from The Buoys this year, dropping at a particular high point for the band; continuing to go from strength to strength in 2022.
The Buoys have been touring nationally supporting Psychedelic Porn Crumpets with their breakthrough EP, Unsolicited Advice For Your DIY Disaster, and have a huge schedule of touring still ahead. The indie group will be touring alongside artists such as the Arctic Monkeys, Confidence Man and Skegss; their band history is already accruing some impressive milestones.
‘Red Flags’ is a playful and charming release from The Buoys, a song that captures the energy of the group and indicates just how endearing they are as a unit.
The Buoys – ‘Red Flags’
Vocalist Zoe Catterall has said that ‘Red Flags’ was a song that has become one of her favourites.
“This was one of those songs I spat out in a short afternoon in an excited rush. Something about it was super playful and full of energy, it had so much space to have fun with it and let the song just take you.” she said.
“Once we all jammed it as a band it became one of my favourite songs, watching the energy in the room when we play it is one of my highlights. I wanted to poke fun at the fact that sometimes you can see it so clearly but decide to sweep it under the rug for a minute, and you’re just chilling in the calm before the storm.”
The Buoys will be supporting fellow breakthrough artists Wet Leg at their Splendour sideshows. For a full run down on where you can catch The Buoys, check out the details below.
The Buoys 2022/2023 Tour Dates
- Thursday, 21st July – Howler, Melbourne
supporting Wet Leg
Tickets: SOLD OUT
- Friday, 22nd July – Splendour In The Grass, Byron Bay
Tickets: Moshtix
- Monday, 25th July – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
supporting Wet Leg
Tickets: SOLD OUT
- Friday, 29th July – The Cambridge, Newcastle
with Vacations, Teenage Joans
Tickets: Oztix
- Tuesday, 13th September – Riverstage, Brisbane
supporting Hoodoo Gurus
Tickets: Ticketmaster
- Thursday, 15th September – The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
supporting Hoodoo Gurus
Tickets: Ticketek
- Friday, 23rd September – ANU, Canberra
with Skegss, Confidence Man
Tickets: Moshtix
- Friday, 2nd December – VANFEST, Bathurst
Tickets: Moshtix
- Saturday, 14th January – The Domain, Sydney
supporting Arctic Monkeys
Tickets: Ticketek
