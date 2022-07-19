The Buoys Reveal New Single, ‘Red Flags’ Ahead Of Splendour Debut

The Buoys have released a new single, just ahead of their appearance at this year’s Splendour In The Grass festival. ‘Red Flags’ is the first release from The Buoys this year, dropping at a particular high point for the band; continuing to go from strength to strength in 2022.

The Buoys have been touring nationally supporting Psychedelic Porn Crumpets with their breakthrough EP, Unsolicited Advice For Your DIY Disaster, and have a huge schedule of touring still ahead. The indie group will be touring alongside artists such as the Arctic Monkeys, Confidence Man and Skegss; their band history is already accruing some impressive milestones.

‘Red Flags’ is a playful and charming release from The Buoys, a song that captures the energy of the group and indicates just how endearing they are as a unit.

The Buoys – ‘Red Flags’

Vocalist Zoe Catterall has said that ‘Red Flags’ was a song that has become one of her favourites.

“This was one of those songs I spat out in a short afternoon in an excited rush. Something about it was super playful and full of energy, it had so much space to have fun with it and let the song just take you.” she said.

“Once we all jammed it as a band it became one of my favourite songs, watching the energy in the room when we play it is one of my highlights. I wanted to poke fun at the fact that sometimes you can see it so clearly but decide to sweep it under the rug for a minute, and you’re just chilling in the calm before the storm.”

The Buoys will be supporting fellow breakthrough artists Wet Leg at their Splendour sideshows. For a full run down on where you can catch The Buoys, check out the details below.

The Buoys 2022/2023 Tour Dates

Thursday, 21st July – Howler, Melbourne

supporting Wet Leg

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Friday, 22nd July – Splendour In The Grass, Byron Bay

Tickets: Moshtix

Tickets: Moshtix Monday, 25th July – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

supporting Wet Leg

Tickets: SOLD OUT

supporting Wet Leg Tickets: SOLD OUT Friday, 29th July – The Cambridge, Newcastle

with Vacations, Teenage Joans

Tickets: Oztix

with Vacations, Teenage Joans Tickets: Oztix Tuesday, 13th September – Riverstage, Brisbane

supporting Hoodoo Gurus

Tickets: Ticketmaster

supporting Hoodoo Gurus Tickets: Ticketmaster Thursday, 15th September – The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

supporting Hoodoo Gurus

Tickets: Ticketek

supporting Hoodoo Gurus Tickets: Ticketek Friday, 23rd September – ANU, Canberra

with Skegss, Confidence Man

Tickets: Moshtix

with Skegss, Confidence Man Tickets: Moshtix Friday, 2nd December – VANFEST, Bathurst

Tickets: Moshtix

Tickets: Moshtix Saturday, 14th January – The Domain, Sydney

supporting Arctic Monkeys

Tickets: Ticketek

