The Butterfly Effect Detail New Album, Share New Single, ‘Visiting Hours’

After plotting its release last month, Brisbane hard rock mainstays The Butterfly Effect have formally detailed their upcoming fourth album. The new record, aptly titled IV, will be the group’s first since 2008’s Final Conversation Of Kings, and will arrive on 2nd September.

Having initially split in 2016 following a separation with vocalist Clint Boge in 2012, The Butterfly Effect reunited in 2017, releasing a handful of singles since 2019. The announcement of their new record also comes accompanied by the release of their second single this year, ‘Visiting Hours’.

The Butterfly Effect – ‘Visiting Hours’

[embedded content]

“It feels amazing as always to be releasing new music and I really think this song is one of our best,” Boge explains in a statement. “To me it is about our eternal search for meaning and worth. It’s about the human condition and an existential crisis that faces us all, but at the same time as asking questions it has an undertone of hope and I hope that resonates with everyone that listens to it.”

Originally demoed back in 2009, the track has been a long time in the making, stemming back to original sessions for what was to become their fourth album. The release of IV though appears to connect both the past and the present for the band, with the group describing the album as representative of what they’ve been through over the last decade.

“It feels like there’s lots of contemplation of death and rebirth. Disconnection and then reconnection,” explains bassist Glenn Esmond. “The temporary nature of time, the passing of dreams, getting older, dealing with change, finding new meaning in life.

“All of these are completely understandable when you consider the history of the band over the last 10 years and where we all find ourselves as we get older.”

The Butterfly Effect will also promote the release of their new album with a national tour, supported by Thornhill and Caligula’s Horse, with details available below.

IV is set for release 2nd September.

The Butterfly Effect – IV

IV

Dark Light

So Tired

The Other Side

Wave Of Tides

Unbroken

Nil By Mouth

Great Heights

Start Again

Visiting Hours

The Butterfly Effect – Australian Tour 2022

Supported by Thornhill and Caligula’s Horse

Friday, 30th September – Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

Saturday, 1st October – Mansfield Hotel, Townsville, QLD

Sunday, 2nd October – Harrup Park, Mackay, QLD

Thursday, 6th October – Blank Space, Toowoomba, QLD

Friday, 7th October – Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 8th October – Unsw Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 9th October – Hobart Uni Bar, Hobart, TAS

Thursday, 13th October – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC (Sold Out)

Friday, 14th October – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, 15th October – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, 16th October – Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Tickets on sale now.

Further Reading

The Butterfly Effect’s Clint Boge On Second Chances, Generational Bridges & New Music On The Horizon

The Butterfly Effect Drop New Music Video for ‘Unbroken’

PREMIERE: The Butterfly Effect Return With Searing New Single ‘So Tired’