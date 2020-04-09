The Butterfly Effect drop new music video for ‘Unbroken’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 9, 2020

Finally returning to the scene after over a decade of absence, The Butterfly Effect have now given fans the music video to accompany their comeback single.

The single, titled ‘Unbroken’, dropped late last year and was their first musical offering since the 2008 release of their most recent album Final Conversation of Kings.

“We’re so happy to have been able to write more music as ‘The Butterfly Effect’,” lead vocalist Clint Boge said in a press statement.

The band made their return to the live scene late last year as a part of the 2019 Good Things Festival lineup.

“To be honest, stepping out onto those festival stages again was a real uncertainty for us,” Boge said.

“It’d been 10 years between festival performances so to see that many faces, young and old in the audience really solidified to us that pushing forward with new material was an absolute must.”

Watch the video for ‘Unbroken’ below.