The Cambridge Bunch Wishes Everyone a Merry Christmas With a Heartwarming New Photo
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are wishing us a happy holiday! On Dec. 24, Kensington Palace shared an adorable Christmas photo of the three siblings posing alongside their dad, Prince William. While George, 6, relaxed on a chair and smiled, Charlotte, 4, gave the camera a playful look and kept little brother Louis, 1, close. Meanwhile, the youngest of the Cambridge bunch also got a sweet kiss on the cheek from William. Where’s Kate Middleton, you ask? Behind the camera, showing off her photography skills! “This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year,” the caption reads. “We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day.”
The family’s cheerful post came shortly after George showed off his kitchen skills by helping William, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Charles make Christmas puddings for the Royal British Legion’s Together at Christmas initiative. William and Kate are also expected to be out for the royals’ annual Christmas church service on Dec. 25. Between their festive well wishes and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s heartwarming Christmas card with Archie, the royals are definitely bringing us good tidings this season!