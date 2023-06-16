The Canadian International School Features Inspiring Alumni Interview and Announces IBDP Scholarship 2023 for Outstanding Students

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Canadian International School – CIS, a renowned educational institution delivering high-quality education, is thrilled to share an inspiring interview with Jee Won Kim (hereinafter “Kim”), a former student who graduated in 2021. Kim shares her remarkable experience studying at CIS Vietnam and highlights the invaluable benefits of studying abroad.



Jee Won Kim at Yonsei University in Korea

Q: Thank you for participating in this interview. Before we dive into the discussion, could you please introduce yourself?

Kim: As a former student of CIS, I’m very happy to share my experiences. My name is Jee Won Kim, and I graduated from CIS in 2021. I am pursuing an undergraduate degree in Political Science and International Studies at Yonsei University in Korea.

Q: Can you share about your student life at Yonsei University?

Kim: During my 2 years at Yonsei University, I engaged in a wide range of activities, both academically and extracurricular, enriching my overall university experience. In the classroom, I had the opportunity to explore subjects that always fascinated me, such as International Security and Social Movements, as well as gain exposure to International Organizations.



A Heartfelt Volunteer Moment of Jee Won Kim

Q: During your time at CIS, you engaged in a wide range of activities academically and extracurricular. How did these experiences enrich your overall university experience and contribute to your personal growth?

Kim: Looking back, CIS laid a foundation for me in critical thinking, leadership, and cross-cultural competence, which proved invaluable in adapting to university life. The curriculum fostered analytical and reflective thinking through assignments such as research projects, and problem-solving exercises. This approach not only helped me develop a deep understanding of complex issues but also enabled me to apply these skills in real-world contexts.

Q: You mentioned that CIS laid a solid foundation for you in strategic skills and cross-cultural competence. Can you explain how CIS fostered these skills and how they have been valuable in adapting to university life?

Kim: Extracurricular activities were crucial for my personal growth at CIS. Through participation in the Global Issues Network (GIN), student council, or sports, I showcased leadership in a supportive environment of peers and teachers. Serving on the GIN Council for five years, I learned and experienced things inaccessible outside of CIS. Organizing events like the Spring Fair and GIN Conference, I demonstrated initiative and honed my communication skills.

Q: What activities or experiences at CIS have contributed the most to developing your cultural competence and understanding of diverse perspectives?

Kim: CIS’s emphasis on cultural competence has equipped me with the skills to communicate and interact effectively with individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds in today’s globalized world. Activities like learning French, participating in service trips to different countries, and exploring cultures have nurtured my understanding and respect for other cultures. This competency has proven invaluable at Yonsei University, where I engage with students worldwide and appreciate diverse perspectives.

Q: Thank you, Jee Won Kim, for sharing your valuable insights and experiences as a former student of CIS. We are proud of your achievements and we wish you continued success and fulfillment in all your future endeavors.

Kim: I’m grateful for the support at CIS that empowered me beyond academics. I extend sincere appreciation to my teachers, peers, and family for their unwavering support and guidance throughout my time at CIS. Their belief in me propelled my journey, and I cherish the path they helped forge. With confidence, CIS will provide unique learning opportunities for future generations. Best wishes to CIS and future graduates.



The Canadian International School’s Campus

CIS, committed to providing an international standard educational environment for students from diverse backgrounds, proudly announces the IBDP Scholarship 2023.

