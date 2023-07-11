The Cat Empire Announce National Tour in Support of Forthcoming Album ‘Where The Angels Fall’

Veteran party band The Cat Empire will hit the road in September this year in support of their upcoming ninth album, Where The Angels Fall. The album is due to be released on Friday, 25th August, and the band will head out on tour a few weeks later, kicking it off in Sydney at the Enmore Theatre on Friday, 15th September.

The Melbourne outfit will then move through Brisbane, Byron Bay, and Adelaide, before finishing up in Melbourne at the Forum on Friday, 6th October. See the full rundown on dates and details below.

We’ve heard a handful of tracks of the new record so far: ‘Thunder Rumbles‘, ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’, and the recently released ‘Money Coming My Way’.

“This song’s got a big tongue in cheek, and in many ways, it harks back to some of the first album antics,” longtime frontman Felix Riebl said of the track. “Who can afford the cost of living these days? Everything is so expensive! Really, we just wanted to have some fun with this one.”

Riebl and Ollie McGill remain as the only original members of the band. The founding group announced they’d be parting ways back in 2021, with Riebl and McGill continuing on with new members. Those new members were revealed in March this year, and include bassist Grace Barbe, Cuban trumpeter Lazaro Numa, brass players Ross Irwin and Kieran Conrau, drummer Daniel Farrugia, and percussionist Neda Rahmani.

The Cat Empire Where The Angels Fall Tour 2023

With Coterie (All Shows), Steph Strings (Not Playing Syd) Roshani (Syd Only)

Friday September 15 – The Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Friday September 22 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday September 23 – The Green Room, Byron Bay

Friday September 29 – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Friday October 6 – The Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets are on sale now.

