The Cat Empire Introduce New Members and Launch New Era With ‘Thunder Rumbles’

Melbourne party starters The Cat Empire have announced a bunch of new members of the band that will join longstanding Empire veterans Felix Riebl and Ollie McGill. The original band began the process of splitting up in late 2021, announcing a run of ‘farewell’ shows around the country including a final show at Bluesfest in 2022.

The band have launched this new era with a new single titled ‘Thunder Rumbles’, a classic Cat Empire cut. You can listen to the new track, and watch the video, below.

The Cat Empire: ‘Thunder Rumbles’

[embedded content]

The new members of the band include bassist Grace Barbe, Cuban trumpeter Lazaro Numa, brass players Ross Irwin and Kieran Conrau, drummer Daniel Farrugia, and percussionist Neda Rahmani.

“It’s got all the elements (and then some…) of a Cat Empire classic,” said Felix about ‘Thunder Rumbles’. A New Orleans-y sousaphone kicks it off, makes its way to a stadium Latin break in the middle, then keeps flying from there. It’s brass heavy (played by The Horns of Leroy), drum heavy, and high drama. The lyrics are more or less a brawl of celebration.”

The Cat Empire are currently in the middle of a largely sold-out run of shows across Europe and the UK.

Further Reading

The Cat Empire Announces Final Tour With Current Lineup

The Cat Empire’s Felix Riebl Announces New Album, ‘Everyday Amen’

Kee’ahn, John Butler, Russell Morris and More Added to Bluesfest Melbourne