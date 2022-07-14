The Cat Empire’s Felix Riebl Announces New Album, ‘Everyday Amen’

The Cat Empire frontman Felix Riebl is going solo once again, announcing the release of his new album, Everyday Amen. The new record serves as Riebl’s first full-length solo release since 2016’s Paper Doors, and follows on from his 2020 EP, Black Room White Walls.

Set to arrive on 25th November, Riebl has accompanied news of the album’s announcement by sharing the title track of the record as a new single. “Sometimes the lyrics for a song just seem to flow, and though you don’t understand them, intuitively they feel like they punch and resonate musically,” he explains in a statement.

Felix Riebl – ‘Everyday Amen’

[embedded content]

“It’s a great feeling when that happens, when you’re speaking and don’t feel the need to really understand what you’re saying,” he adds. “This song, which became the title track, introduces everything the album’s about. I wanted it to feel like an overture for something grand and subtle, introspective and extrovert. I wanted to turn the everyday on its head.

“The question, what’s an ‘Everyday Amen?’ has informed all the visuals around the album… it’s that particular feeling of viewing your familiar world in an unfamiliar way. It can be filled with grace, or just plain ridiculous.”

Recorded with Andy Baldwin on production and engineering, and Ross Irwin on co-production and arranging, Everyday Amen is a collection of tracks that “details the wonder and obscurities of life with joy and exuberance”. In a statement, Riebl describes the record one that is a celebration of live, and one of the “most exuberant” albums he’s ever been involved in.

“It brings together Worlds that are particularly special to me,” he explains. “One of them is international, full of fragments and scenes that drift around my mind after years of tour. I’ve recalled the rush and colour of the big shows, but also the wandering travel moments. The other one is my domestic life, equally over the top, but in a more insular, everyday way.

“The songs, which range from the raw to the near orchestral, live in places where life overflows, in one way or another. For me, this album is the coming together of those different states. It’s a celebration of the extrovert and introvert in me, and the music comes to life at those points where the familiar flips and suddenly becomes magic.”

Everyday Amen is set for release on Friday, 25th November.

Felix Riebl – Everyday Amen

Everyday Amen

Barcelona Beers

Liar

Yeah Yeah Yeah

Until The Beat Is Gone

Orfeo

Carry Your Scar

Saturday Night (Speckles Of Light)

Vampires

Something

Are You Awake Love? (Anya’s Song)

