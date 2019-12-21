The Cats Cast Go Through a Vigorous Cats School, and the Claws Come Out
[embedded content]
Being a cat is not an easy job, and the cast of the upcoming Cats film can attest to that. On Thursday, Links”>Jennifer Hudson, Links”>Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson, and Francesca Hayward put their best paws forward as they went through a vigorous training session with The Late Late Show host James Corden. In addition to wearing cat onesies and ears, they were also forced to use a pet door (cats don’t have thumbs, after all) and drink milk from a large container. “I was just recently named artist of the decade, but after people see me lap up milk from that giant saucer, pretty sure they’ll take that away,” Taylor said in the video. After all that training, only one could be named best in show. See who came out on top in the hilarious sketch above.